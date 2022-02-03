Durano-Davide gains support from transport groups

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The tandem of former Tourism Sec. Joseph Felix Mari ‘Ace’ Durano and Vice Gov. Hilario Davide III has gained support from several Cebu transport groups.

In a press statement, Durano and Davide’s camp announced that at least 16 groups of bus, taxi, and jeepney operators are throwing their support behind their team.

These are the Banawa Transport Cooperative, MASADAMOD, National Confederation of Transport Union – Visayas, Pit.os Talamban Transport Union, Lahug Apas Transport Cooperative (LATRANSCO), Mactan Lapu-Lapu Mandaue Transport Cooperative, Compostela Transport Cooperative (COMTRANSCO), Dalaguete Transport Cooperative (DTRANSCO), United Sugbo Transport Coop. and Assoc. of Taxi Operators – Cebu (ATO Cebu), Grab Riders Association of the Philippines (GRABph), United Sugbo Transport Cooperatives (USTC), MAUSWAGON Transport Cooperative, TAMINASCA Transco, BIODMPC, CITRASCO-MPC, and VUDTRASCO.

Durano on Wednesday, February 2, met with representatives from various transport groups in Cebu.

During the meeting, they raised before Durano several concerns about the state of Cebu’s public transportation system.

In particular, the Capitol’s controversial policy mandating the use of air purifiers for drivers and conductors.

“During the pandemic, some representatives of the transport sector cried foul when they were forced to stop their units from traveling when Gov. Gwen Garcia required drivers and their assistants to wear expensive portable air purifiers, saying they were not consulted when Capitol made the policy,” portions of the press release stated.

In turn, the aspiring governor vowed to drivers and operators that if elected, he will be modernizing Cebu’s mass transport system as well as establishing the Provincial Transport Council.

“I am a believer in mass transport. I am a believer in modernizing mass public transport,” said Durano.

Durano also said that if elected, they will be tapping Cebu province’s wealth and assets to modernize public utility vehicles (PUVs).

“Ang public transport ang usa sa mga sektor nga among gusto pundohan ni vice gov kung mahatagan mi ug higayon. Mao usa sa among plano ang magtukod ug Provincial Transport Council, aron naa gyud moy tingog. Ang importante, nga kung magmugna tag polisiya or program, kanunay ta kuyog,” he added.

Durano will be facing incumbent Gov. Garcia in the May 9, 2022 polls. /rcg

