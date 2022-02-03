Over 48K booster shots administered in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City has inoculated over 48,000 booster shots since December 2021.

The data of the Cebu City Health Department (CHD) shows that 48,111 individuals already received their booster shots as of February 3, 2022.

The city government is encouraging fully vaccinated individuals to get booster shots especially since the Omicron variant is now dominating the COVID-19 cases here.

Doctor Jeffrey Ibones, the head of the CHD clarified that they now administer to fully vaccinated whose last vaccine was at least three months ago.

Those whose vaccinations were already six or more months are urged to get a booster shot as soon as possible because the effects of their previous vaccination may be waning.

So far, Cebu City has inoculated a total of 780,435 for both first and second doses for the adult population. A total of 1,054,088 adults have registered for the vaccination program.

For minors aged 12 to 17 years old, the total vaccinated for the first dose is 46,834 while for the second dose there are 22,347. There were 80,059 minors of this age group who are registered to the program.

Finally, as the city will start to vaccinate minors aged 5 to 11 years old, the city has 4,256 total registered recipients of the age group.

The city will start the vaccination for minors in the middle of February.

Here are the open pop-op vaccination sites for Friday, February 4, 2022:

/rcg

RELATED STORIES:

Cebu City begins vaccination of minors

COVID-19 cases among minors are rising — Cebu City EOC

Mandaue City vaccinates more than 20K minors vs COVID-19

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy