Mandaue City to release P5K financial assistance to typhoon-affected families on Friday

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Government will start on Friday, February 4, the distribution of the P5,000 financial assistance for the second batch of families affected by super typhoon Odette.

Assistant city treasurer Julia Ballesteros said the distribution of the national government’s cash subsidy will last until Monday, February 7, 2022.

This time, the city government will hand the financial assistance to low income families in 11 barangays namely Alang-Alang, Cambaro, Cubacub, Looc, Maguikay, Opao, Pagsabungan, Pakna-an, Subang-daku, Tingub and Umapad.

Lawyer John Eddu Ibañez, executive secretary of Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes said the distribution will still be done house-to-house to avoid crowding.

Ibañez said those who would not be around in their houses during the distribution may leave an authorization letter to a household member. He said they can also claim the cash gift from the City Treasurer’s Office.

The first batch of 429 families from barangays Bakilid, Canduman, Jagobiao, Tawason and Tipolo received their assistance last week.

Ibañez said the third batch or the remaining 11 barangays may receive the assistance next week.

Moreover, Ibañez said the petitions for inclusion were already compiled as the grievance committee is set to start the hearing and validation.

He said they have already stopped accepting petitions for inclusion and exclusion concerning the assistance.

“We cannot wait too long for the inclusion and exclusion kay mosamot kadugay atong payroll,” said Ibañez. /rcg

