What do these beauty queens share in common? Read on.

CEBU CITY, Philippines– These two beautiful Miss Universe Philippines queens do not just share the same prowess, and beauty on stage but also share some other similarities.

Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo posted a photo of her and Miss Universe 2021 top-five finalist, Beatrice Luigi Gomez, on her Instagram stories Friday, February 4, 2022.

The caption reads, “What do I and Bea have in common?

A. We’re both winners of the MUPH

B. We’re both from [the] Visayas

C. Ended our 7-year-long relationship (haha)

D. AOTA .”

Do you have your answer?

It can be remembered that there’s a rumored “curse” in the MUP about the breakup that comes after winning the prestigious crown.

Rabiya does know how to tickle some of her followers with her social media posts. /rcg