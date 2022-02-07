Cebu City police note several establishments violating health protocols

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City police said they noticed a number of establishments here violating agreed health protocols.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, information officer of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said that this assessment was based on their inspection of some areas in the city from Friday, February 4, 2022, to Sunday, February 6.

“Daghan kaayo tag estalishments nga nakita nga nag violate sa atoang protocols. Nagkadugay, nagkalasaw ang cooperation,” Mactangay said.

(We have many establishments that violated the protocols. It seems that with time, the cooperation lessens.)

Macatangay added that they have inspected a total of 1, 231 establishments in the city within the mentioned period. However, she could not provide yet the fixed count on how many of these establishments violated the agreed protocols.

“As soon as we are able to collate everything, we are going to forward this to the LGU for their appropriate action. We do this in line with the instruction of the city mayor urging the establishments to toe the line, hence, closure might be effected against them,” Macatangay added.

Macatangay is referring to violations on closure time of establishments not beyond the curfew hours and following the customer capacity that the Interagency Task Force for COVID-19 allowed for areas under the Alert level 3 status.

Under Alert Level 3, establishments are told to operate at a 30 percent capacity for indoors and 50 percent capacity for outdoors. Since Cebu City remains under this status until February 15, establishments should adhere to this as well.

With this, Macatangay again urges establishments to follow the protocols to keep their operations.

“If you want your business to be open still, and not be at the receiving end, violated the protocol, simple, we just need to follow. Help us, cooperate with us, and everything will be fine,” she added.

/bmjo

READ:

Cebu Island remains under Alert Level 3 until February 15

Cebu City establishments compliant with health protocols so far — CCPO official

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy