Cebu City establishments compliant with health protocols so far — CCPO official

CEBU CITY, Philippines –There were no establishments disregarding minimum health protocols in Cebu City.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, information officer of the Cebu City Police Office, made this statement after they had inspected 463 establishments in line with their Oplan Bulabog on Thursday, February 3.

Of these establishments, she said that they had not made any report yet of their non compliance.

“So far atoang mga establishments are very cooperative with the local guidelines so we do not have problems with them,” Macatangay said.

(So far, the establishments here were very cooperative with the local guidelines so we do not have problems with them.)

Among the guidelines that these establishments must follow is the customer capacity allowed indoors and outdoors. Under the Interagency Task Force for COVID-19 rules, establishments under the Alert Level 3 must only allow 30 percent capacity for indoors and 50 percent for outdoors.

Also, the mandatory checking of vaccination cards before entry into establishments were also properly observed.

Macatangay said that their strict implementation of health protocols would continue as the city had remained under Alert Level 3.

Erring Minors in Cebu City

As she previously described as a concern in their implementation, Macatangay said that they now noticed a downtrend of violating minors in Cebu City.

On Thursday, February 3, police have recorded 49 minors rescued violating the health protocols.

This is lesser than the average of nearly 60 to 70 minors they recorded in the past week during their daytime and nighttime conduct of Oplan Bulabog. To recall, Cebu City police previously reported that the inclusion of daytime Oplan Bulabog was made to address concerns of minors violating the health protocols.

Macatangay has earlier appealed to the barangay officials to also take the initiative in helping them lessen the number of violating minors in their areas.

She also said that these 49 rescued minors were among the 386 curfew and health protocol violators, where 337 were adults.

She said that the majority of the violations fall on the failure to follow the curfew ordinance which would run from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Even if some police personnel are deployed in securing the bar examination in Cebu City on February 4 and 6, 2022, Macatangay said that there are still enough personnel to monitor the compliance with health protocols in the city, and even areas surrounding the three bar exam venues.

