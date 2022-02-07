Lapu-Lapu killing: Man, who killed neighbor with a rock, surrenders

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — A murder suspect surrendered to Lapu-Lapu City Councilor Rico Amores on Monday, February 7, 2022.

Edwin Egañia, a resident of Sitio Cemento, Barangay Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City, was accused of killing his neighbor, Jonas Tuñacao.

The incident happened on December 25, 2021, at around 7 p.m. on the said place.

Egañia, on his defense, said that he only defended himself when the crime happened.

He claimed that when he was about to go home from work, Tuñacao suddenly punched him in the stomach and when he fell on the ground, the victim even choked him.

He said that while he was struggling, he was able to grab a rock and used it to hit the victim’s head, which resulted to Tuñacao’s death.

Egañia said that he decided to voluntarily surrender, since his conscience was already bothering him.

He also apologized to the family of Tuñacao.

“Mangayo lang ko og pasaylo. Nahitabo naman gyud ni. Dili naman sad mabalik ang iyang kinabuhi,” Egañia said.

(I am apologizing to the family. This already happened. A life taken cannot be returned.)

“Hinaot madawat nila ang pasaylo nako. Wa gyud ko’y sala, ila man ko giunhan. Igo ra pod ko nanalipod sa akong kaugalingon, self-defense gyud ang nahitabo. Gagmay pa man akong mga bata, lisod sad kaayo og ako’y mawala,” he added.

(I hope they accept my apology. It was not my fault, they started it. I was only defending myself when that happened. My kids are still small, it would be difficult for them if I am gone.)

Aside from Egañia, seven other suspects were said to have been involved also in the case.

But Egañia clarified that he was the only one responsible in the death of the victim.

After assisting the suspect in executing an affidavit of extra-judicial confession, Amores, who is also a lawyer, turned over Tuñacao to the barangay officials and personnel from Pusok Police Station.

“Ako siyang i-surrender sa barangay kapitan, unya sa atoang mga personnel sa Police Station 5. So ako siyang gi-surrender karon ug ako siyang preparahan og affidavit of extra-judical confession,” Amores said.

(I surrender him to the barangay captain and to the personnel of Police Station 5. So I surrender him now and I will prepare for him his affidavit of extra-judicial confession.)

/dbs

