Guadalupe twin murders is case cleared, solved — police

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Following the death of Janjan Moko, the primary suspect in the killing of his partner and a minor in Barangay Guadalupe in Cebu City, police said this case had already been cleared and solved.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Maria Theresa Macatangay, information officer of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), made this statement a day after Moko was killed during a “shootout” with the responding police in Barangay Pasil, on Saturday, February 5, 2022.

This operation was made after the Fuente Police Station received an armed person alarm in the early morning on Saturday.

“Sa iyang kamatayon, makaingon gyud ta nga sulbad na gyud ang kaso so apart sa solved pa sya cleared na pa gyud sya at the same time kay nafile naman ang kaso,” Macatangay said.

(In his death, we can say that the case is cleared and solved apart from that at the same time the case was also filed.)

As to Moko’s alleged accomplice, should the prosecutor issue the warrant of arrest against him, they will also be after him.

Macatangay said that they have identified this accomplice as well. This accomplice reportedly was the driver of the getaway motorcycle that Moko was seen riding as he fled the area where the crime was committed.

The double murder and frustrated murder complaints were already filed last Friday, February 4 before the City Prosecutor’s Office.

Macatangay said that the operation that happened on Saturday afternoon in Barangay Pasil was a ‘legitimate operation’.

She said that they only knew that the armed person they were pursuing was Moko only later in the day because the police were responding only to an armed person alarm.

The manhunt operation took around three to four hours before the ‘armed encounter’ happened.

However, when the operation reached Barangay Pasil, based on personal knowledge, police identified him as Janjan Moko who was the at-large suspect for killing his partner and a minor in Barangay Guadalupe last January 31.

“Nakamask man gud ang tawo, so, it is impossible at that time to determine sa identity ani. Kato na lang nga napatay na siya. When his mask was removed, the intelligence personnel in Cebu City were able to determine that he was Janjan Moko,” Macatangay said.

(He was wearing a mask, so it was impossible at that time to determine the identity of the person. It was only he was identified after he was killed. When his mask was removed, the intelligence personnel in Cebu City were able to determine that he was Janjan Moko.)

