Cebu City Market personnel ‘peddling’ drugs to be terminated — Rama

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A Cebu City Market personnel caught peddling drugs in Barangay San Roque on Wednesday evening, February 10, 2022, will be terminated.

The personnel was nabbed by the Waterfront Police in possession of 11.6 grams of crystalline substance suspected to be shabu, pegged at a value of P78,880

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama said that the city does not tolerate any forms of illegal activities and because the personnel is a job order employee, he will be terminated.

In a phone interview with CDN Digital, Rama said that employees caught associating, peddling, and using illegal drugs will be removed from their posts.

Depending on their tenure, they will go through the proper process. However, since the market personnel was a job order employee, he will be terminated from employment immediately.

“This is a warning to those employees still using or peddling drugs that they will suffer the same consequence,” said the mayor.

Market Authority Head Racquel Arce said in an interview that the market personnel was supposed to be renewed this February 2022, but due to the incident, she has recommended to the mayor the termination of the employee.

“So pagkakaron, in police custody naman siya. With regards to that kind of violation gani, automatic nga adviced to take a vacation. No work, no pay man, so buot pasabot wa na siyay trabaho. Girecommend na nato sa mayor for termination,” said Arce.

Arce did not personally know the personnel because she had just recently taken over the helm of the Market Authority last December 2021.

However, the personnel had a good performance record and passed the drug test conducted by the City Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (COSAP).

Arce said it came as a surprise that he was nabbed with illegal drugs.

The Market Authority Head Arce warned other workers that if they are found to be peddling or using drugs, they will also lose their jobs.

