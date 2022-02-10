Netizens share hilarious versions of Ellen-Derek stunt challenge

CEBU, Philippines — Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay recently made waves on social media after posting snaps while performing a stunt on the beach.

The couple, who recently celebrated their first anniversary as a couple, shared some snippets from their beach getaway.

“Quality time,” Adarna captioned her Instagram post.

Netizens and fans were amused with the couple’s photos as they showcased their own version Ellen-Derek stunt challenge.

Adarna and Ramsay also shared on their Instagram stories entries from netizens and couples who tried the couple’s stunt.

Joining the fun, here are some funny entries shared by our Ka-Siloys.

RELATED STORIES

LOOK: Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay perform a stunt in the beach

Ellen nagbago ang itsura ng boobs dahil sa pagiging ‘padede mom’: Hindi na rin pwedeng pakawala

Derek Ramsay hits back at netizen, who commented on Ellen’s skin

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy