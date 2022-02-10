Cebu’s largest transport group backs Leni

CEBU CITY, Philippines – At least 20 transport groups in Cebu have formally thrown their support behind the Presidential bid of Vice President Ma. Leonor “Leni” Robredo.

The groups, including the Cebu Integrated Transport Service Cooperative (Citrasco), on Thursday, February 10 gathered to sign a manifesto expressing their support for Robredo, calling it “Maka-Leni sa Sugbo”.

“We are focused on bringing VP Leni to the Palace,” said Ryan Benjamin Yu, Citrasco president, during a press conference on Thursday.

Citrasco is Cebu’s largest transportation-oriented group, with over 5,000 members composed of operators, drivers, and conductors.

Yu said their group chose Robredo due to her ‘proven track record’ as a public servant, and her promise to help the transportation sector transition to a modernized set-up efficiently.

“We are also for change. Kaayuhan sa tanan. But with VP Leni, we are hoping there is just implementation in the modernization program. Maoy kuwang run sa modernization program. We support the program but we want just implementation,” he explained.

Prior to making Thursday’s announcement, a survey and consultation were made among members of Cebu’s transport group on who they will be supporting for the upcoming elections, said Yu.

“We consulted our drivers on the ground and even conducted surveys and they’re for Leni. Lain-lain ang mga rason… We also consulted not just our drivers but also passengers and they, too, are for Leni. We have our data,” he continued.

On the other hand, Yu said they are expected to hold future rallies to gather more support for Robredo in Cebu.

“We are not political groups but we will be campaigning on the grounds. We will (also) be countering false information nga makita sa social media. We will be campaigning at the grassroots level and among mga kaugalingon ang volunteers,” said Yu.

Campaign period for national candidates of the May 9, 2022 elections have already begun last February 8. /rcg

