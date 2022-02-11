IN PHOTOS: One-of-a-kind proposal in Balamban’s jail

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Despite challenges and uncertainties in today’s times, love is still in the air.
In Balamban town, Cebu, a one-of-a-kind love story blossomed.
Netizens can’t help but go ‘awwwwww’ when a female visitor, on February 8, 2022, stood outside the Balamban Municipal Jail to propose to her PDL (person-deprived-liberty) boyfriend. They also congratulated the couple.
Jail officers also captured the beautiful moment unfolding in their midst, and photos eventually went viral.
With the help of the entire Balamban Municipal Jail community, the lady was able to pull off the proposal and got the sweet yes from her beau.
See more photos from the sweet and heart-melting moment below. All photos are from the Balamban Municipal Jail.
Balamban is a first-class town that borders Cebu City on the west.
As of this writing, CDN Digital is reaching out to the jail management to get further details about the proposal.
