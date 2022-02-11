IN PHOTOS: One-of-a-kind proposal in Balamban’s jail

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Despite challenges and uncertainties in today’s times, love is still in the air.

In Balamban town, Cebu, a one-of-a-kind love story blossomed.

Netizens can’t help but go ‘awwwwww’ when a female visitor, on February 8, 2022, stood outside the Balamban Municipal Jail to propose to her PDL (person-deprived-liberty) boyfriend. They also congratulated the couple.

Jail officers also captured the beautiful moment unfolding in their midst, and photos eventually went viral.

With the help of the entire Balamban Municipal Jail community, the lady was able to pull off the proposal and got the sweet yes from her beau.

“It’s extremely rare when a woman proposes to a man let alone mustering enough courage just to show the world how unconditional love can be. Just when you think you’ve seen everything, along comes a brave female visitor ready to profess her love and proposes to one of the PDL of Balamban Municipal Jail. Guess what, he said ‘Yes!'” the caption of the post reads.

See more photos from the sweet and heart-melting moment below. All photos are from the Balamban Municipal Jail.

Balamban is a first-class town that borders Cebu City on the west.

As of this writing, CDN Digital is reaching out to the jail management to get further details about the proposal.

MORE STORIES:

Love for coffee gives this police chief an ingenious idea

For the love of Sto. Niño and dancing