‘CLOY’ lead stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin are getting married

CEBU, Philippines— Our “CLOY” heart is probably rejoicing right now!

From on screen partners to real life partner, South Korean hit drama “Crash Landing On You,” lead stars Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin, announced that they are getting married in a separate post on Thursday, February 11, 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 손예진 (@yejinhand)

On Instagram, the Korean actress shared a tiny bridal gown and said: “I thought long and hard about how to share this story because it’s an important one. I found someone to spend the rest of my life with. Yes… it’s him.”

According to Son Ye-jin, meeting Hyun Bin and building a future with him “happened so naturally.”

“Just being with him, I feel warm and protected. Please help us celebrate the beginning of our future,” she added.

Meanwhile, Hyun Bin also confirmed the news through the official Instagram account of his agency VAST Entertainment.

Hyun Bin described it as “the most important decision” of his life.

The power couple first confirmed their relationship last Janaury 2021.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

No ‘Squid Game’: South Korea’s real-life debt trap

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy