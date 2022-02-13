Raffy Tulfo tops Pulse Asia 2022 senatorial survey

MANILA, Philippines — Broadcaster Raffy Tulfo topped a pre-election survey for senatorial aspirants conducted by Pulse Asia, with former senators Alan Peter Cayetano and Loren Legarda placing second and third, respectively.

According to Pulse Asia’s survey which was released Sunday, 66.1 percent of respondents said they will vote for Tulfo. The survey was conducted from January 19 to 24.

Cayetano is the preferred candidate of 58.2 percent of the respondents while Legarda got 58 percent voter preference, according to Pulse Asia.

Meanwhile, Sorsogon Governor Chiz Escudero and former Public Works secretary Mark Villar placed fourth and fifth with 55.7 percent and 52.9 percent, respectively.

Also included in the list of top preferred senatorial candidates are:

Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri — 50.3 percent

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian — 45.9 percent

Former vice president Jejomar Binay — 44.5 percent

Former senator Jinggoy Estrada — 40.4 percent

Senator Joel Villanueva — 40.4 percent

Senator Risa Hontiveros — 37.1 percent

Actor Robin Padilla — 35.9 percent

Former senator JV Ejercito — 33.9 percent

Pulse Asia’s survey had 2,400 representative adults who are 18 years old and above. The survey has a ± 2 percent margin of error at the 95 percent confidence level.

