Raffy Tulfo tops Pulse Asia 2022 senatorial survey
MANILA, Philippines — Broadcaster Raffy Tulfo topped a pre-election survey for senatorial aspirants conducted by Pulse Asia, with former senators Alan Peter Cayetano and Loren Legarda placing second and third, respectively.
According to Pulse Asia’s survey which was released Sunday, 66.1 percent of respondents said they will vote for Tulfo. The survey was conducted from January 19 to 24.
Cayetano is the preferred candidate of 58.2 percent of the respondents while Legarda got 58 percent voter preference, according to Pulse Asia.
Meanwhile, Sorsogon Governor Chiz Escudero and former Public Works secretary Mark Villar placed fourth and fifth with 55.7 percent and 52.9 percent, respectively.
Also included in the list of top preferred senatorial candidates are:
Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri — 50.3 percent
Senator Sherwin Gatchalian — 45.9 percent
Former vice president Jejomar Binay — 44.5 percent
Former senator Jinggoy Estrada — 40.4 percent
Senator Joel Villanueva — 40.4 percent
Senator Risa Hontiveros — 37.1 percent
Actor Robin Padilla — 35.9 percent
Former senator JV Ejercito — 33.9 percent
Pulse Asia’s survey had 2,400 representative adults who are 18 years old and above. The survey has a ± 2 percent margin of error at the 95 percent confidence level.
RELATED STORY:
Marcos Jr. leads latest Pulse Asia survey for presidential race
/MUF
Subscribe to our regional newsletter
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.