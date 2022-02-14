Consolacion kicks off safari-themed ‘Resbakuna Kids’ drive in mall

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — A lion, a tiger, a bunny and a duck are among the costumes people were wearing at a corner of a mall where the “Resbakuna Kids” campaign was launched in Consolacion town in northern Cebu.

Colorful balloons and plastic animals also adorn the vaccination spot where at least 30 kids, whose ages are 5 to 11 years old, were vaccinated to kick off the campaign.

Dr. Jonathan Niel Erasmo, chief of the local health support division of the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) Center for Health Development, reiterated that the vaccine used for the children’s vaccination was safe.

Erasmo said that there was nothing to worry about as it received emergency use approval from the Philippines’ Food and Drug Administration.

The vaccine used in inoculating the children is a specially prepared Pfizer vaccine with a lower dosage and lower concentration than those given to youths aged 12 to 17.

Erasmo, who attended the event on behalf of DOH-7 Director Dr. Jaime Bernadas, is encouraging parents to get their children vaccinated.

The Department of Education in Region 7, for its part said all learners vaccinated during school days shall be considered excused from the class provided that they present proof of vaccination to their teachers.

Representing Dr. Salustiano Jiminez, Dr. John Rogelio Villamor, DepEd-7 medical officer IV, said the COVID-19 task force memo was issued last December and a regional memo emphasizing this.

Villamor said private schools were also encouraged to do the same.

He added DepEd personnel, who are parents or guardians who will accompany their children, shall likewise not be considered absent from their work.

He also said that they were encouraging orporations and other institutions to also do the same.

Villamor said the DepEd-7 had been very supportive of the vaccination as they were planning to expand the limited face to face classes.

He said currently 88 percent of their teachers were already vaccinated.

Consolacion Mayor Joannes “Joyjoy” Alegado is encouraging its constituent to get vaccinated as it will help protect against COVID-19.

He said vaccinating everyone was the key to the primordial step in turning the pandemic into endemic.

Dr. Fe Eleanor Pardillo, Municipal Health Officer of Consolacion, said they were targeting to vaccinate 14,000 children aged 5 to 11 years old.

Consolacion was initially given 1,600 Pfizer vaccine doses.

Pardillo said the SM Consolacion vaccination post would now be catering to pediatric vaccination from 5 to 17 years old and booster shot.

She said the post could handle 1,000 to 1,200 vaccinees.

She said other individuals would be catered in the Municipal covered court.

The launching of “Resbakuna Kids” campaign, which was a safari-themed affair, was attended by representatives from DOH-7, Consolacion town officials and other concerned agencies.

