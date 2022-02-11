Lapu-Lapu to start jabs for kids 5 to 11 years old on Feb. 14

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City government will now start inoculating kids, whose ages are 5 to11years old, on Monday, February 14, 2022.

Lawyer James Sayson, the vaccination czar in Lapu-Lapu City, told CDN Digital that the Pfizer Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines that were intended for children would be expected to arrive in the region tonight, February 11, 2022.

He said that on Sunday, December 13, 2022, these vaccines were expected to be delivered in different local government units (LGUs), including in Lapu-Lapu City.

Sayson, however, said that he was not yet aware of how much allocation of vaccines the Lapu-Lapu City government would get.

“But we will roll-out na, kadtong gustong magpabakuna, we will roll-out our 5 to 11 vaccination karong Monday,” Sayson said.

(But we will roll out. Those, who want to be vaccinated, we will rollout our 5 to 11 vaccination this Monday.)

Sayson said that the vaccination site at City Central School in Barangay Looc, Lapu-Lapu City would be the exclusive venue for the age group.

He added that currently, they already master listed more than 5,000 children.

“Consent sa parents dapat naa, same procedure sa kadtong 12 to 17. The only difference mas gamay ang dosage sa 5-11 unya lahi pod ang ilang vial, lahi ug color para dili magkabaylo,” he added.

(The consent of the parents should be there, same procedure as that of our 12 to 17. The only difference is that the dosage for 5-11 and the vial is different, it is in different color so that it will be interchanged.)

In March, Sayson said that the Lapu-Lapu City government would also coordinate with the Department of Education (DepEd) in holding vaccination activities in different schools.

RELATED STORIES

Talisay eyes City College as Vax Center for kids aged 5 to 11

Pediatric groups reiterate support for COVID vaccination of aged 5 to 11

Mandaue gears up for vaccination of 5 to 11-year-old children

CHD: Fewer people get jabs in Cebu City for National Vax Days

Parents can now take leaves for National Vax Days

Nearly 10,000 minors aged 5 to 11 jabbed on 1st day of vax drive

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy