Mandaue gears up for vaccination of 5 to 11-year-old children

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City is preparing for the upcoming COVID-19 vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years old.

Dr. Debra Maria Catulong, medical officer of the City Health Office, said they were still waiting for the guidelines for the vaccination from the Department of Health.

Catulong said though they had been attending trainings to prepare their vaccinators for the inoculation of this age group.

The Department of Health is targeting to start the roll-out next week in the National Capital Region.

Catulong said usually it would take about two weeks that the vaccination would start in other areas outside NCR.

She said that they were expecting that the vaccination would start in Cebu around mid-February.

She said they were also looking forward to the vaccination because the age group was also a high risk one.

Catulong said the city’s master listing and registration had been ongoing.

Levi Doverte, operations manager of the city’s Vaccination Operations Center, said as of today, January 28, they had already masterlisted 14,401 children aged 5 to 11 years old.

Doverte said of this number, 14,000 expressed their willingness to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as they answered yes during the registration.

Catulong said they would also be making an education campaign specifically for the age group.

/dbs

