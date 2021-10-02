Cebu City plans warm welcome for Miss Universe PH Bea Gomez

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government is planning to show its appreciation and support to Miss Universe Philippines 2021 Beatrice Luigi Gomez upon her return to Cebu.

Acting Mayor Michael Rama already said that the city was proud of her performance and “magnificent” win in the recent Miss Universe Philippines pageant on October 1, 2021, in Panglao, Bohol.

“My heartfelt congratulations to our very own Bea Gomez for earning the honor to represent our country in the 70th Miss Universe pageant. We had a wonderful conversation when you paid me a courtesy visit. Your fellow citizens in Cebu City are confident that you will make it in Israel in December,” said Rama.

The acting mayor has instructed the Commission on Tourism that Gomez would get a hero’s welcome upon her return to Cebu City. Something she deserved for making every Cebuano proud.

Tourism Commissioner Jocelyn Pesquera said they were definitely planning a warm welcome to the new Miss Universe Philippines that would show the city’s appreciation.

The Tourism Commission is set to discuss the possible ways to celebrate the return of Gomez to the city in the coming days.

Although she would not reveal definite plans yet, Pesquera promised that this would be a mixed physical and virtual affair so people could take part on the activity even if remotely.

“Naa man pa miy gi discuss sa Commission and then of course, we will have a g’yod nato nga presentation kay especially we are so proud that Bea represented Cebu City and she is now the Miss Universe Philippines. And then we are also proud especially kami diri sad sa NOAH because when she has submitted her video, she had her shooting in NOAH,” said Pesquera.

(We discussed something in the Commission and then of course, we will have a presentation because especially we are so proud that Bea represented Cebu City and she is now the Miss Universe Philippines. And then we are also proud especially us here in NOAH because when she has submitted her video, she had her shooting in NOAH.)

Eventhough the quarantine restrictions would not allow a grand welcome for Gomez, Pesquera said that the city government would maximize creativity to show appreciation to the city’s winning candidate.

She said the event would have limited physical attendees and would be broadcasted live through social media sites or via Zoom.

/dbs

