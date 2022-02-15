Trojans hope to improve record in PCAP tilt

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Toledo City Trojans look to climb higher in the southern division standings in the ongoing All-Filipino Conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP).

The Trojans, who are the No. 4 team in the southern division, will take on northern division’s Pasig City King Pirates and Olonggapo Rainbow Team 7 in their scheduled matches on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

The Trojans beat the Rizal Batch Towers and Quezon City Simba’s Tribe in last Saturday’s scheduled matches to climb to fourth from fifth place in the standings with eight wins, five losses and 153 accumulated points.

It will be contrasting matches for the Trojans as they take on the northern division’s top-ranked team, the King Pirates in the first match and the bottom-ranked team, Olonggapo in their second match.

The King Pirates have 12-1 (win-loss) record to lead the northern division standings while Olonggapo is at the bottom with 1-12 slate.

The Trojans will rely on their ace wood pusher, International Master (IM) Rico Mascariñas, who is the No. 2 in the tournament’s top 25 players.

They will also bank on Jinky Catulay, Bonn Rainauld Tibod, National Masters’ (NM) Rogelio Enriquez Jr. and Merben Roque.

Meanwhile, the RCM Cebu will face the Caloocan Load Mana Knights and the San Juan Predators in Wednesday’s matches.

RCM Cebu is at the No. 9 spot in the southern division standings with a 4-9 record. Caloocan (10-3) is at No. 3 while San Juan (12-1) is ahead of the latter in the northern division standings.

RCM Cebu will rely on FIDE Arbiter (FA) Lincoln Yap, IM Joel Pimentel, Women’s IM Bernadette galas, NM Elwin Retanal, Bryle Arellano, Ariel Joseph Abellana, and Mark Mangubat.

/bmjo

READ MORE: Streaking Trojans look to pad streak

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy