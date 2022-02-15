Bea Alonzo and Dominique Roque share their love story in Valentine’s Day vlog

CEBU, Philippines—For the first time since their relationship went public, Bea Alonzo and Dominique Roque shared their love story.

in her newest vlog on YouTube, Bea filmed a Q & A video with Dominique in time for Valentine’s Day on Feburary 14, 2022.

“We’re gonna be sharing our love story with you guys. And sana merong ma-inspire, merong matawa o kiligin. This is for all of you,” Bea said.

These were some of the questions they threw at each other on the vlog.

When and where did you first meet?

‘Kasama ko si Vice sa CS. Tapos sinabi ko sa kanya na ipakilala niya ako sa’yo,’ Dominique answered.

What were your first impressions of each other?

“First impression ko kay Dom. Tingin ko sobrang pleasant niya, mabait. You know why? Kase he’s friends with like everyone I know. Tingin ko sa kanya parang lovable siya. Likerable siya. Tsaka he’s everywhere, birthday ng iba-iba kong kaibigan. Lagi kang nandon sa mga parties so iniisip ko parang lahat kaibigan mo. Tsaka cutipie,” Bea said.

Where was our first date?

End of November in 2019 at The Fort.

What is our love language?

“Ang talagang love language ni Dom, quality time and service, kase talagang inaalagaan niya ako,” Bea said.

“Tsaka ako words of affirmation, kasi ma i love you tsaka ma-touch din ako di ba. Kulang?” she added.

Who gets more jealous?

“Si Dom nagseselos siya hindi sa person, nagseselos siya sa oras. Hindi kasi ako multi-tasker. So kapag meron akong ginagawa, dun lang talaga. Para akong kabayo. Yon lang talaga priority ko,” Bea said.

Where was our first kiss?

“At my house,” Bea said while laughing.

Sino ‘yung unang nag I love you?

– Dominique

Who usually wins in an argument?

“Me. Because I always have good point. Lagi akong may point. Kase mabait ka pinapanalo mo ako palagi. That’s why I love you,” Bea told Dominique.

What do you think is the most important factor to keep love alive?

“We are united in wanting to make it work all the time. Even though may mga obstacles. Even though we are facing hard times or sometimes we don’t understand each other at all. Basta pareho tayo untied tayo dun sa idea that we are going to make it work no matter what,” Bea said.

Do we have a song?

– Lover by Taylor Swift

Roque admitted he had a crush on Bea but he had no expectations.

Their favorite cuisine is Japanese. The couple’s first out of the country travel was also in Japan.

They recently travelled together in Los Angeles, California in 2021. It was only after their US trip when they made their relationship public by posting photos together on their Instagram accounts. /rcg

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bea alonzo (@beaalonzo)

