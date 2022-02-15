Brgy Tawason receives P500K for being drug-cleared barangay

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Barangay Tawason here has received its P500,000 incentive from the city government on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, for being declared a drug-cleared barangay.

Tawason was declared drug cleared by the Regional Oversight Committee on Barangay Drug Clearing of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency last December 2, 2021.

The barangay was able to account for its 52 drug dependents meaning they were all on the watchlist of the Philippine National Police but have already completed their four-month, community-based drug rehabilitation program and are now undergoing an aftercare program.

In Mandaue City, barangays that will be declared drug cleared will get a P500,000 incentive.

Barangay Bakilid first received the incentive last year.

Currently, of the city’s 27 barangays only these two barangays have been so far been declared drug-cleared.

Tawason Barangay Captain Glenn Bordario said they will use the money to help drug surrenderees in seeking new means of livelihood.

“Amoang nasabutan amoang ikuan og livelihood sa mga warriors, naa sad ni suggest nga icoop ang warriors aron maka sustain dili mahurot dayun,” said Bordario.

Personnel from PDEA-7, Mandaue City Police Office, City Anti-Drug Abuse Council (CADAC), and Tawason BADAC were also present during the handover of the cheque.

Bordario said they continue to monitor the drug surrenderees by conducting regular drug tests to ensure that they will never go back to using illegal drugs. They also conduct activities like clean-up drives among others participated by the drug surrenderees.

He said drug surrenderees also helped in monitoring their area if there are unfamiliar individuals entering the barangay.

“Na pressure mi kay kinahanglan ma maintain (drug cleared status), amo gyud sila (drug surrenderees) gimonitor,” he said.

Bordario said the police and PDEA also helped them in monitoring their area. /rcg

