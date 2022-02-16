Hontiveros on Alaska leaving PBA: ‘All good things come to an end’

CEBU CITY, Philippines—“All good things come to an end.”

This is one of the things Cebuano Hotshot Dondon Hontiveros thought of when he learned that the Alaska Aces will be ending their PBA stint after 35 seasons.

READ: Alaska to leave PBA after 35 seasons

“Initial reaction nako, abi nako mura ug naay nasipyat ug post. Pero daghan naman kaayo, so naka ana ko mao na gyud siguro ni,” said Hontiveros, who played for the Aces from 2012 to 2017. He won one title with the Aces in 2013.

(My initial reaction was that I thought someone just made a mistake in posting. But there were a lot so I thought this might be it.)

Hontiveros, who is now the vice mayor of Cebu City, said that he felt sad when he read the news about Alaska leaving.

“After nako nabasa ang details, naka huna-huna ko unsay mahitabo sa mga players? Then I learned nga ilahang tiwason ang conference. It’s like in a way, ilahang ipakita ang value sa mga players sa pagtiwas ani nga conference. It has been like that sa Alaska and I would say, sa later part sa akong career, na revive akong career sa Alaska,” added the former PBA star.

(After I read the details, I thought, what would happen with the players? Then I learned that they will finish this conference. It’s like in a way, they are showing the value of the players with the decision to finish the conference. It has been like that with Alaska and I would say, in the later part of my career, my career was revived with Alaska.)

Hontiveros said that he was already in the latter part of his basketball career when he joined the Aces. He 38 at that time but the entire organization still had high regard for him and valued him greatly.

Asked what he treasured most about being an Alaska player, Hontiveros highlighted the unique basketball culture of developing players into someone who would be able to carry the team’s brand and name to the highest level.

“Ang Alaska Aces ma known gyud na sila in making you more than just a name, you’re a brand nga gi envision gyud sa company. Their slogan “We, Not Me”, na feel gyud na nako. I was saddened of course, but makaingon ko they always put a premium to their players. Inig ka gawas sa player sa Alaska, mosaka gyud ilahang value,” described Hontiveros.

(The Alaska Aces, they’re really known in making you more than just a name. You’re a brand that the company envisioned. Their slogan “We, Not Me”, I really felt that. I was saddened of course, but I can say they always put a premium on their players. When a player leaves Alaska, their value will really increase.)

In their 35 seasons in the PBA, the Aces won 14 titles, including one grandslam in the 1996 season.

Hontiveros was part of the Alaska team that ruled the PBA Commissioner’s Cup in 2013. The Aces beat Barangay Ginebra San Miguel, 3-0, in their Best-of-Five finals series. That was Alaska’s last title in the PBA.

He revealed that his most memorable moment with the Aces aside from winning the title was his game versus the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters in 2013 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Aces fought back from a 22-point deficit to beat Rain or Shine, 89-84, courtesy of six three point shots made by Hontiveros in the fourth period.

