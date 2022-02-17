Nearly 4K traffic violators caught in 1st half of Feb. in Cebu City – CCTO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As traffic normalized two months after Typhoon Odette, the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) issued citations to 3,921 traffic violators in just half the month of February 2022.

Paul Gotiong, spokesperson of the CCTO, said that they started strictly reinforcing traffic rules in mid-January 2022 because all streets had been cleared and rehabilitation of the thoroughfares had been nearly completed.

With this, there is no more reason for vehicles and motorists to violate street rules and ordinances because the city government has ensured the cleared roads.

For the first half of February, CCTO impounded 227 motorcycles, 17 vehicles, 10 electronic bikes, 12 tricycles, 10 trikes, 3 trailer trucks, and another 228 vehicles.

Most of the violations were drivers with no licenses or expired registrations.

For the entire January 2022, the CCTO has issued citations and violations to 6,006 vehicles and drivers.

They expect a higher number this February.

“We gave a leeway pag after sa Odette mao na wala pa mi nag impose sa traffic rules. Right now, since some of our signs wala pa na fully restored, mas maayo nga magcareful lang sila,” said Gotiong.

He encouraged the violators to claim their impounded vehicles because the longer they would claim them, the larger the penalty they would need to pay.

Violators need to pay the fine depending on violations ranging from P500 to 1,000 and an additional storage fee per day depending on the vehicle.

/dbs

RELATED STORIES:

Talisay checkpoints net 306 traffic violators — police

TEAM to deploy 68 enforcers to man traffic for Fiesta Señor mobile procession

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy