Chan won’t lift curfew in Lapu-Lapu despite easing of COVID in Cebu

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan will not lift the implementation of the curfew in the city.

Chan, however, said the city would just relax its enforcement, after the city was already placed in alert level 2 due to the decline of the daily cases recorded of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Earlier, Mandaue City has already lifted the implementation of its curfew, while Cebu City and the Province of Cebu are also considering such a move.

The mayor also clarified that since the curfew was an ordinance, then they would need the intervention of the city council in lifting the policy.

Despite relaxing its implementation, Chan still reminds the public to only go out from their residences during curfew hours, only if they have essential needs.

“Way tumong ang iyang pagsuroy, just to laag-laag lang, mao nay atong gibantayan,” Chan said.

(If you go out without any purpose, and just for the sake of going out, that is what we are watching out for.)

The city’s curfew hours start at 10:00 p.m. until 4:00 a.m.

Those establishments, who would wish to operate during the curfew hours, Chan said might apply for a permit from the city mayor’s office.

“Nanghatag ta og special permit to those who want to extend their businesses beyond the curfew. So gi-allow ra nato,” he added.

(We are giving special permits to those who want to extend their business hours beyond the curfew. So we are allowing that.)

Chan said that the city has started issuing special permits since December 2021.

RELATED STORIES

Cebu province considers lifting curfew, too

Cebu City open to lifting curfew; Rama to announce decision on Feb. 24

Mandaue lifts curfew

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy