Cebu province considers lifting curfew, too

CEBU CITY, Philippines – More local governments here are eyeing to scrap curfew as the COVID-19 situation continues to improve.

The Capitol is the latest to announce that it is studying the possibility of scrapping curfew.

“I don’t think we ever lowered it. It has been 12 (midnight) to 4 a.m. (the next day). We’ll see if we might already lift curfew altogether,” said Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia in a recent press interview.

Garcia’s pronouncement came hours after the Cebu City Government also announced that it is also mulling to do away with curfew.

Mandaue City, for its part, has already dropped curfew last February 16 when the entire Cebu returned to a more relaxed Alert Level 2.

On the other hand, Garcia commended Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes for the initiative, saying the decision will help the city revive its economy.

“That’s a good move of Mayor Jonas. A very good move. I read his statement… He has put emphasis on the economy,” she said.

“And that’s really the way we’ve been focusing in our policies. Balancing the economy (and health). Kinabuhi ug panginabuhi. As the WHO (World Health Organization) said, this is now going to wind down into an endemic,” she added. /rcg



