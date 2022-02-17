Businesses in Mandaue see improved sales, more customers with lifting of curfew

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Some businesses in Mandaue City showed improved sales after the Mandaue City government lifted the curfew on Wednesday with the easing of COVID cases in the city.

Lawyer John Eddu Ibañez, Mayor Jonas Cortes executive secretary and the head of the Mandaue City Information Office, said that this was what they observed on their roving patrol at the start of the lifting of the curfew on Wednesday, February 16.

Interviews of the PIO with small businesses showed their happiness that they could now again operate at night.

Michael Lobiano, a balut vendor, said his sales was much better now than the time that there was still a curfew.

“Lipay kaayo kay makalahutay na mi og paninda. Nabalik-balik na ba (ang halin),” said Lobiano.

(I am happy because my sales can now be sustaiined. The sales can be rolled over.)

“Dako gyud kaayo og kausaban, dagsa na ang mga tawo (customers) unlike before (curfew) nga mingaw, minimal ra ang tawo. I hope nga dayun-dayun lang ta,” said Suzzete Tibon, owner of an eatery.

(There is a big change. Customers are now frequenting our businesses unlike [when there was curfew] only a few customers would be here. I hope this will continue.)

Ibañez said some businesses that were operating 24 hours before the pandemic were back with their original operation.

Ibañez, however, noted that there were some businesses that had closed early because their employees were from other cities.

Mayor Jonas Cortes said it would also be better if other local government units would also lift their curfew.

Cebu province and Cebu City earlier said that they were considering lifting their curfew.

Meanwhile, Police Lieutenant Colonel Rudolf Oriol, MCPO deputy city director for operations and spokesperson, said they had not apprehended any violators especially minors wandering around outside their homes.

Oriol said that the curfew for adults might have been lifted on February 16, but the curfew for minors were still being implemented.

Mandaue City has lifted the curfew for adults and establishments on Wednesday February 16, as a move to revitalize the economy.

Minors are still subject to the 11 p.m to 4 a.m curfew except when they would be accompanied by their parents or when attending work or for essential purposes.

He also said that there was not a big difference to the curfew being imposed before because the curfew for minors was still in place and only the curfew for adults was lifted

He said before when there was still a curfew, authorized persons outside residence (Apor) were exempted.

He also said that they still continued to implement their Oplan Sita and Oplan Pahimangno in the different areas in the city.

He also cited the the effectiveness of the curfew implementation then because of the barangays’ assistance in implementing this.

On midnight of Wednesday and early morning of Thursday, Oriol said that they had not also recorded significant crime incidents and sustained their maximum patrol deployment during night time.

/dbs

