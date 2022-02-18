Farmers on top of to-do list of senatorial bet, former DAR chief Castriciones

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) Secretary John Castriciones vows to support farmers, which is part of his priorities in running for a senatorial position.

Castriciones, who graced the blessing and ribbon cutting of the Friends of Bro. John Headquarters along Jakosalem Street in Cebu City on Friday, February 18, 2022, said that he personally visited Cebu during the height of the pandemic and he saw the need for the additional services and support of the farmers here.

During his visit in Cebu City, Castriciones also said that the organization behind the campaign of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte in 2016 expressed support to Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno on Friday, February 18, as their presidential bet and Mayor Sara Duterte as their vice presidential bet.

Catriciones is the president of the Mayor Rodrigo Roa Duterte-National Executive Coordinating Committe ( MRRDNECC), an organization supporting Duterte when he ran for president.

Castriciones also said that they chose Moreno since they had noticed that the latter’s programs, which were are also in line with the current administration’s programs.

He also said that they also noted that Moreno came from a poor family, which they believed gave Moreno an advantage of knowing what the public would need.

Castriciones also said that he believed that the president would likely support Mayor Isko pending confirmation as they respected the pronouncement coming from the president.

/dbs

