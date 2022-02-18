Active COVID Cebu City cases drop to 1.5K

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City is further recovering from the recent COVID-19 surge as the active cases has been reduced to a mere 1,528 as of February 18, 2022.

This is a stark contrast to the over 4,000 active cases the city recorded in mid to late January 2022.

The Emergency Operations Center (EOC) is happy with the fact that the daily positivity rate has remained under a single digit for the past few days as well.

On Friday, February 18, the daily positivity rate was only 7.84 percent since only 41 individuals proved positive to the virus compared to the over 50 percent daily positivity rate that the city recorded at the peak of the surge.

More recoveries are recorded each day, with at least 218 individuals breaking free from isolation on Friday.

The hospitals have remained in good condition as well with the hospital care utilization rate dropping at 36.18 percent for COVID-19 dedicated beds.

“Our data has been consistent in showing a declining pattern of newly reported confirmed COVID-19 cases. The digits speak of uncongested hospital covid census, fewer residents in our COVID isolation facilities, decreasing list of patients to be monitored by our BHERTS (barangay health emergency response teams) in the community,” said Councilor Joel Garganera, the deputy chief implementor of the EOC.

“Though the daily positivity rate is still above the acceptable threshold, we are positive and confident to see it goes down in the coming days if and only if the Cebuano constituents are in one and in par with us in our goal of shifting the lever from pandemic to endemic. We continue to be vigilant and practice the minimum health standards. Get vaccinated,” Garganera said.

Cebu City is set to ease restrictions under Alert Level 2 as promised by Mayor Michael Rama who said he would be making the announcement on Charter Day, February 24, 2022.

The mayor is determined to reopen the economy in balance with the health of the residents and workers.

/dbs

