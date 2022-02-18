Mandaue City inoculates more than 1K kids

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Mandaue City Vaccination Operations Center has already vaccinated 1,288 children aged 5 to 11 years old.

Dr. Debra Maria Catulong, VOC Mandaue head, said this was as of Thursday, February 17, 2022.

Mandaue city started vaccinating this age group on Monday, Feb. 14 at the Parkmall vaccination site.

As of Monday, about 16,000 minors have already registered for the vaccination.

Dr. Ligaya Lakambini Dargantes, VOC deputy chief said they are also planning to open a site for the age group at the UCLM campus new building.

Meanwhile, Dargantes said two pharmaceutical firms have already applied to join the “Resbakuna sa Botika” program.

She said they have already initially inspected the pharmacies which are found to be both suitable for vaccination.

She said they will be reinspecting the sites as the pharmacies continue to prepare.

Dargantes said the COVID-19 vaccines will come from the government while the vaccinators will be from the drug stores.

The drug stores will be offering booster shots.

The program is expected to expand the city’s vaccination campaign as it is convenient and people will have more access to vaccines. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Mandaue starts vaccination of minors on Thursday

More minors get jabbed in Lapu-Lapu

237 kids in 5 to 11 age group get vaccinated in Mandaue

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy