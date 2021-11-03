Mandaue starts vaccination of minors on Thursday
MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandaue City will start vaccinating its minor residents aged 12 to 17 years old on Thursday, November 4.
Subangdaku Barangay Captain Ernie Manatad, who is also the president of the Association of Barangay Councils and chairman of Mandaue City’s Vaccine Board, said that they were given the go signal to proceed with the minors’ vaccination by the Department of Health last week.
Manatad said children with underlying medical conditions will be vaccinated at the Mandaue City Hospital while others will be inoculated at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex.
Manatad said for the pilot testing, they already pre-identified and informed 100 children with comorbidities and another 100 without underlying medical conditions.
He said that there will be a different lane for the minors at the city sports complex.
The vaccination of other population groups is ongoing at the city’s five vaccination centers, Manatad disclosed.
Manatad said that there are now over 14,000 minors aged 12 to 17 years old who have already registered for COVID-19 vaccination.
Minors who wanted to be vaccinated may register online through the link attached on the Facebook pages of Mandaue’s Public Information Office and Vaccine Operation Center. /rcg
RELATED STORIES:
Mandaue continues vaccination drive, works to hit target to achieve herd immunity against COVID
Mandaue City starts vaccination of seniors on Wednesday
Subscribe to our regional newsletter
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.