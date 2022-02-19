Will Cebu City lift curfew? Find out on Charter Day says Rama

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City is the lone local government unit (LGU) that still imposes a curfew on the island of Cebu despite the entire island being placed under Alert Level 2.

Recently, the Provincial Capitol released an Executive Order lifting the curfew for the entire province provided that minors will still have to be indoors from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m., unless they are accompanied by their parents.

READ: Curfew lifted in Cebu Province

Mayor Michael Rama said he will announce the curfew and other restrictions on Charter Day, February 24, 2022.

In an interview with CDN Digital on February 19, 2022, Rama said that the goal of the city is to draw the path to a new normal.

“Ato lang huwaton ang pronouncement, couple of days from now. We will be sticking it out unsa ang Alert Level 2, but akong gusto unta kay Alert Level 1… dili lang kana, balik ta sa new normal. Maghuwat pa ba ta sa World Health or kita na?” said Rama.

The mayor assured that they are now studying the possible lifting of the curfew or any changes to it if necessary.

The Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) had asked the mayor not to totally lift the curfew yet as they observed that it helps in maintaining peace and order here.

READ: Police want curfew to stay in Cebu City

CCPO observed a drop in crime incidents that happened in the city since 2020, or when the city implemented the curfew as part of its safety measures against COVID-19.

However, the mayor seems to be not convinced of this argument by the police in comparison to the call of the business sector for more hours.

“Walay lisod kung trabahuon. Individually nato, we have shared responsibility,” he said in response to the appeal of the police.

Even if he refused to declare his decision over the curfew, the mayor said that the city needs to move forward and this principle will be reflected in his announcement on Charter Day. /rcg

ALSO READ:

Mandaue lifts curfew

Cebu City EOC wants to keep curfew

CCPO: Curfew keeps crimes low

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy