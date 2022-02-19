Curfew lifted in Cebu Province

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Movement will no longer be restricted in Cebu Province after Governor Gwendolyn Garcia ordered the lifting of the curfew that prohibits Cebuanos from staying outside of their homes at past midnight.

“With the declining COVID-19 cases within the Province, and increased vaccination coverage continued implementation of minimum public health standards, and in view of economic considerations, the Provincial Government finds it prudent to lift its curfew limitations within the Province of Cebu during the implementation of Alert Level 2 in order to begin the shift towards the New Normal,” reads portions of Executive Order (EO) Number 5 Series 2022 which Garcia signed Friday night, February 18, 2022.

Garcia’s EO takes effect immediately.

However the 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew for minors will stay. This means that they will not be allowed to leave their homes during the curfew hours unless accompanied by a parent or an adult guardian.

The Governor believes that lifting the curfew is the best way to transition to a new normal under Alert Level 1, a downgrade that the province may soon have with the continuous drop in the number of active cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) here.

On Friday, the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) reported that only 1,069 active cases remained here.

Cebu Province also recorded 148 recoveries and only 45 new cases on the same day.

Mandue City was the first to announce the lifting of its curfew starting on February 16.

READ: Businesses in Mandaue see improved sales, more customers with lifting of curfew

On Friday, Governor Garcia signed an EO to also order the lifting of the curfew in Cebu Province.

Here is a copy of the Governor’s EO:

