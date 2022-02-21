CEBECO 1 full power restoration stretches to March 2022

CEBU, Philippines — Due to the difficulties dealing with right of way issues, hauling of poles, distribution transformers, and other necessary line materials to the mountain areas, Cebu 1 Electric Cooperative Inc. (CEBECO 1) extend its full power restoration to March 2022.

The electric cooperative initially, which aimed to complete re-energization on household level by February 20, 2022, is, however, extending its deadline due to these problems.

CEBECO 1 is serving Carcar City and 17 municipalities in southern Cebu or some areas south of Cebu City.

The coverage areas were affected by the widespread power outage due to typhoon Odette last December 16, 2021.

As of February 20, all of the barangays of its coverage area regained its power.

Meanwhile, the status by household and establishment restoration reached to 89 percent “excluding those not yet ready due to extent of damage of the household itself.”

Boljoon, Oslob, Samboan, and Santander reached 100 percent of power restoration in household level.

There are 135,905 households already restored by CEBECO 1 out of 153,565 total households connection. The remaining number for power restoration is now down to 15,952.

According to Engineer Getulio Z. Crodua, CEBECO 1 general manager, CEBECO 1, II and III task forces are now concentrating in the municipalities of Argao, Sibonga, Dumanjug, Barili and Alegria to attain above 90 percent households energization in the next few days.

Most of the household for restoration are connected to the lateral lines going to sitios in the mountainous areas.

RELATED STORIES

CEBECO 1 targets complete re-energization on household levels on Feb. 20

Cebeco III: 80% of households reenergized

Cebeco II: 95% franchise area reenergized, sends linemen to help south Cebu

Massive rehab for Pescador Island eyed as Moalboal gears for full tourism reopening

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy