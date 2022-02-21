PH U23 men’s team ends AFF stint on a high note

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Philippines’ Men’s Under 23 National Football Team capped off their Asean Football Federation (AFF) U23 championships campaign with a 2-1 victory over Brunei Darussalam on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at the Prince Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Azkals Development Team’s stalwart Dennis Chung and Sandro Reyes of Kaya FC-Iloilo led the team with their late goals against the equally determined Brunei Darussalam in their last remaining group stage match.

Their goals provided the Philippines three points, but it wasn’t enough to make them advance to the knockout stage after losing to Cambodia, 0-1, in their previous match.

“We made hard work of this game. We scored two goals but we let Brunei come back,” said head coach Stewart Hall in an interview at the Philippine Football Federation’s official website.

“At the very least, we finished the competition on a high with some players making their international debut.”

The 21-year old Chung nailed the first goal at the 48th minute after securing the loose ball from a commotion inside the goal box. He converted the goal from close range.

Nine minutes later, Reyes scored the Philippines’ second goal from his strike in the middle of the penalty box.

However, Brunei retaliated with a goal after Muhammad Hakeme Kazid Said escaped the Philippines’ defense and slipped the ball right through goalkeeper Enrico Mangaoang.

Timor-Leste led Group A with seven points while host Cambodia wasa at second with six points. Both advance to the knockout stage.

