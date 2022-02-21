A fur baby in Mandaue shares food with strays for his first birthday

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Instead of celebrating his birthday with just some of the closest humans he has, Samson, a golden retriever in Mandaue City went around the streets to give free food for stray animals for his first birthday.

Samson, turned one last February 19.

Maria Fides Diaz Peroramas, fur mother of Samson, shared the photos online of their free-feeding last Saturday and it has caught the attention of some netizens.

In an interview with CDN Digital, Peroramas said that they wanted to share their blessings with the strays on the streets.

Not to mention how much Samson loves to befriend stray cats and dogs in their area.

“Since we got Samson, it has become difficult for us to also see some stray dogs on the road with nothing to eat and with no homes. We might not have the luxury to save and feed all of them, so we planned on feeding them on Samson’s birthday to celebrate his day by giving what we have even in small amounts,” she said.

Samson and his family were able to feed 35 stray dogs and some cats too.

Happy birthday, Samson!

