Cebuano Palindromes, anyone?

CEBU, Philipines—Tuesday is February 22, 2022—a palindrome day or a date that can be read the same way backward or forward.

According to Shereen Campbell of stylecaster.com , that in numerology, the 222 sequence of numbers is often referred to as Angel Numbers.

Also, the number 2 in numerology references the energy of duality, partnership, relationship and balance.

Some cultures believe palindrome dates to be lucky. Which is why many people choose these dates for wedding celebrations.

This is also the end of a 222 sequence that started back in 2000.

We won’t see this sequence again until 2/2/2222.

But either you are in a relationship now or not, this day is still a special one.

That’s why CDN Digital listed a few Cebuano palindrome words as the whole world celebrates this special day.

DMD – short term for “Di madala” used as an expression of awe, suprise or disbelief.

SUS – short for “susmaryosep”. It is used as an expression of anger, frustration or disbelief.

BILIB – to show admiration; faith; trust.

ASA – Cebuano word for Where.

YAYAY – to be hurt, sick or ill.

AWA – short for tan-awa.

/rcg

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy