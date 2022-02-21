Andi Eigenmann shares set for commercial shoot with cute little Lilo

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Andi Eigenmann gives a glimpse of what it is like working with a toddler on set.

In her latest vlog, Andi shares that she is doing some commercial shoots now that she is back in Manila. And her little fans decided to join her in a recent shoot to be with their mother.

“First time working without my kids, kasi di sila kasali, but di na kinaya papunta na sila, di na namin kinaya maging separated,” Andi said.

Her three kids – Ellie, Lilo, and Koa – visited while she worked.

And little Lilo started to take the limelight with her cute antics.

As she sat beside Andi during the shoot, the little girl started to offer food to her mother.

Whew! What a challenging experience.

The Happy Islanders Family had to stay in Manila longer than expected because of the devastation that super typhoon Odette caused on their home on Siargao Island.

In an Instagram post, Andi hinted that they will soon be going back home as she shared photos of Lilo looking at the “concrete jungle” outside from their bedroom window.

“Last series of snaps with this concrete jungle as background. I know the scenic coconut trees will still not be as lush and green as it used to be, but to us, there’s just no place like home..♥️ Stay tuned, and join us once again as we hit the road and make our (long) way back home!” she captioned.

Looks like we will be seeing more adventures from the Happy Islanders Family as they return to the island paradise of Siargao soon!

