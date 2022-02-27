CIDG-7 steps up efforts against loose firearms, nets 2 men with guns in Carcar

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Central Visayas (CIDG-7) agents are stepping up their efforts to monitor persons with unlicensed firearms as they intensify their campaign against loose guns with the 2022 election just two months away.

Police Colonel Ireneo Dalogdog, regional chief of the CIDG-7, said this after the arrests on Saturday, February 26, of two Carcar City residents, who were caught with unlicensed firearms and ammunition inside their houses.

Dalogdog received reports that the two men had firearms inside their houses, which they verified to be true.

Dalogdog said that they found an unlicensed .45 caliber pistol and ammunition inside the homes of Jose Roel and Nestor Navarro after they served the search warrants on Saturday, February 26.

The search warrant against Roel was issued by Judge Paela Baring and for Navarro, it was issued by Judge Jose Nathaniel Andal of the 2nd Vice Executive Judge of the Regional Trial Court, Branch 24, Cebu City. Both search warrants were issued on February 21, 2022.

The CIDG agents found a .45 caliber pistol and ammunition in each of Roel and Navarro’s houses.

With this, the two will be facing violations on the possession of illegal firearms and nationwide gun ban, which was implemented since the start of the election period or on January 9, 2022.

The two are currently held at the holding facility of the CIDG-7 pending filing of charges.

/dbs

