Top fighters headline Sanman Bubble VI card in GenSan

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Sanman Boxing Promotions will treat boxing fans with a stacked fight card in the “Sanman Bubble VI” slated on October 29, 2021, in General Santos City.

The fight card will feature some elite names in Philippine boxing such as two-time world title challengers Aston “Popeye” Palicte and Joey Canoy along with Olympian Mark Anthony “Da Baby Boy” Barriga, and unbeaten prospect Michael Casama.

It will be headlined by Sanman Boxing Gym’s very own Adam Diu Abdulhamid (16-9, 8KOs) who will trade leathers with Jason Egera (24-22-3, 11KOs) for the Philippine welterweight title.

Meanwhile, the 30-year old Palicte (27-4-1, 23KOs) who fought twice for the World Boxing Organization (WBO) world super flyweight title, will face Roland Jay Biendima (15-9-1, 8KOs) for 10 rounds in the undercard.

Palicte is best known for fighting compatriot and four-division world champion Donnie Nietes in 2018 for the vacant WBO world super flyweight title in the United States which ended in a draw.

On the other hand, Barriga (10-1, 2KOs) who vied in the 2012 Olympics in London, will take on Ramil Antaran (4-14-2) in an eight-rounder joust.

Casama (6-0, 6KOs) will put his unbeaten record on the line versus Joe Tejones (13-8, 7KOs) in a 10-round encounter.

Canoy (16-5-1, 9KOs) who once fought for the IBO world minimumweight title will fight unheralded boxer Michael Cambillon.

The rest of the fight card features Richie Mepranum vs. Necardo Calamba, Ian Sampan vs. Dave Barlag, Jhunrick Corcedo vs. Jose Ocampo III, Bryl Bayogos vs. Elizer Amban, Mark Onal vs. Jeffrey Diale, and Kenneth Egano vs. Emmanuel Juan. /rcg

