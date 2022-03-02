Survey: Tumulak leads in Cebu City’s mayoralty race; Gwen in province

CEBU CITY, Philippines – If the elections were held on Tuesday, March 1, Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak would have been named as the new mayor while Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia would remain to serve her second term in the province, according to a recent survey made among Cebu voters.

Based on the summary of survey results published on Tuesday by non-profit organization RP-Mission and Development Foundation Inc., Tumulak, an independent candidate, led the mayoralty race at 38 percent.

He was closely followed by incumbent Mayor Michael Rama from Partido Barug at 30 percent. Former Councilor Margot Osmeña of the Bando-Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK) came in third, at 25 percent.

Tumulak, for his part, welcomed the results of the survey.

“Daghang salamat sa inyong pagsalig, masiguro plata porma tumong sa katawhan, para sa kalamboan kahapsay sa bag ong dakbayan,” Tumulak said in a post on his official Facebook page.

According to RP-Mission and Development Foundation Inc., the ‘non-commissioned’ survey was conducted between January 20 and January 30 and pooled around 1,200 respondents.

The group also asked the same respondents as to who they will be voting as governor in the upcoming polls. The results, they reported, showed that 78 percent of the respondents will be voting for incumbent Gov. Gwendolyn Garcia to stay at the Capitol.

Her opponent, former Tourism Sec. Joseph Felix Mari ‘Ace’ Durano, scored 15 percent.

The local campaign period officially starts on March 25 while the national and local elections will be held on May 9, 2022.

