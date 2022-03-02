IM Pilipinas calls on other groups to unite for Isko-Sara

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A political group in the Visayas is now urging other organizations in the region supporting presidential candidate Francisco ‘Isko Moreno’ Domagoso to unite not only to back the presidency of the Manila mayor, but also the vice presidential bid of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

Ikaw Muna Pilipinas (IM Pilipinas) – Visayas Chapter on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, announced that they will be throwing their support to an Isko-Sara tandem for the upcoming elections.

“We believe Isko represents innovation and agile leadership just as we believe Sara is the enlightened continuation of the positive programs of the duterte administration” Nick Malazarte, spokesperson of IM Pilipinas – Visayas Chapter, said.

IM Pilipinas was founded to help Domagoso’s bid for the country’s top position.

Malazarte encouraged other groups supporting Isko to join their cause as well as to endorse Duterte-Carpio’s vice presidency.

“We believe Isko represents innovation and agile leadership just as we believe Sara is the enlightened continuation of the positive programs of the Duterte administration” Malazarte explained.

When asked why Dr. Willie Ong was not chosen as the group’s Vice President candidate, he said they are simply responding to the growing calls of their chapter organizations.

“We (at) the grassroots level organizing… we are free to choose whatever partner na gusto ma combination ni Isko (Domagoso) as vice president so mao na for us wala’y issue about that we are not part of the political party, we are parallel organization,” explained Malazarte.

IM Pilipinas – Visayas chapter is the second group in the region that is backing an ‘Isko-Sara’ tandem.

To recall, an alliance of no less than 15 organizations from various parts in Visayas also backed Domagoso and Duterte-Carpio for the May 9, 2022 elections.

Duterte-Carpio’s UniTeam running mate is former senator Bongbong Marcos.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Mayor Isko eyes P203-B Marcos estate tax debts to aid COVID-affected families

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy