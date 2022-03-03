Scarlet Snow Belo turns 7

CEBU, Philippines—Celebrity beauty doctor Vicky Belo took to social media to greet her daughter, Scarlet Snow, who turned seven today, March 3, 2022.

Belo wrote an appreciation post to Scarlet calling her “God’s gift” to her and husband Hayden Kho.

“Seven already ? Looking back at these photos I can see how much you’ve grown but i’m also wishing how time would slow down @scarletsnowbelo . You are God’s gift to us and I thank Him everyday for your hugs and kisses 😘 we love you so much Scarlet ! Happy Birthday 🎂,” she said.

Scarlet has received an “awesome” early birthday gift after passing a kick test and earning her yellow belt in taekwondo as seen on her official Instagram page yesterday, March 2.

Scarlet Snow Belo thanks her followers and fans for the love and support on her birthday.

“SEVEN!!! Thank you, peoples, for letting me share my most precious moments with you, and for all your cheers and encouragement, and for joining my giveaway games, and supporting the partners I love, and most of all for loving me even though we haven’t really met most of you in person! I love you!❤️😘 ,” she wrote as caption.

Scarlet is Belo’s only child with Kho.

The couple welcomed their daughter in 2015 and got married in 2017.

Recently, Scarlet appeared to be eager to become a big sister as she teased her parents about giving her a baby brother. /rcg

