Cebu City Police: No directives yet on suspension of ‘E-sabong’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — E-sabong, or online cockfighting, is still okay in Cebu City.

Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) deputy director for operations Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla said during a press conference that no E-sabong operations have been suspended yet because they haven’t received any order yet from higher officials.

“We wait until such directive na muabot considering the pronouncement of the President is always good as implemented or for implementation but there is always guidelines in every department so we will wait for the final order and directive of our higher office” said Parilla.

It can be recalled that 31 “sabongeros” went missing in the National Capital Region.

While there have been no reports of the same issue here, Parilla said they are always ready for this concern.

Domestic fighting between couples are the common issues CCPO has dealt with when it comes to electronic gambling.

On March 1, 2022, at least 23 senators signed a resolution, calling for the suspension of online cockfigthing in the country.

Yet the stand of the President is not clear.

Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) chairperson Andrea Domingo claims that President Rodrigo Duterte denied agreeing to halt E-sabong activities.

This was said after Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa and Senate President Vicente Sotto III said that Duterte agreed with the suspension of e-sabong operations.

For now, the CCPO will wait for directives before suspending or going after E-sabong activities. With reports from Inquirer.net

