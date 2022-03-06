Scott enjoys another balut and everyone is just loving his reaction!
CEBU CITY, Philippines— Another day another balut for Scott!
In the Instagram stories of Cebuano vlogger Kryz Uy, she shares another gastronomic feast by her son, Scott, as he devours another balut!
It can be remembered that Scott made netizens laugh and gush over him when he had a mini tantrum inside their car screaming that he wants to eat balut.
The little boy was successful and ate his balut like a champ during their family’s trip to Dipolog a week ago.
And just yesterday, March 5, Scott had another balut and enjoyed it to the fullest!
Balut obsession is real!! 😂LOOK: Scott Young, son of Slater Young and Kryz Uy, continues to show his love for balut!…
What a way to enjoy the weekend!
Enjoy your balut, Scottie boo!
