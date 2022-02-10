Skyfam’s Scottie recovers after testing positive for COVID-19

CEBU, Philippines—The Skyfam’s baby has already recovered after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Scottie, the one-year-old son of Kryz Uy and Slater Young, has tested positive for the virus, Uy informed her subscribers in a vlog on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

On Thursday, February 10, 2022, the Cebuana influencer informed her followers that Scottie is all well now. She posted photos of the sick Scottie along with some photos after his recovery.

“Our little ray of sunshine was hit with the vid and it was so hard to watch, even if it only lasted a day or so.

he’s all better now though!! thanks to everyone for the overwhelming love. My Little Mr. Makulit is back!,” she captioned her post on Facebook.

Uy said Scottie had an intense fever reaching up to 38.2 degrees.

Upon the advice of their pediatrician, they got a Biofire swab test that eventually confirmed her son has COVID-19.

“He was the only one among all of us who tested positive. I’m guessing because he’s the only one among us that’s unvaccinated,” she added.

Scottie is the first born of Uy and Young. The Skyfam is expecting their second child, a baby boy, this year. /rcg

