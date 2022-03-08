UC grads among Top 10 in 2022 Mech. Engineer Exams

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Two graduates from a Cebu-based university are among the Top 10 passers of the recently concluded Mechanical Engineer Licensure Examinations.

Mark Allen Gabutero Armenion and Louie Genobiagon de los Santos were among the topnotchers of the February 2022 Mechanical Engineer Licensure Examinations, the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced.

Both Armenion and de los Santos were graduates of the University of Cebu (UC).

Armenion ranked second after earning a score of 95.70 percent while de los Santos landed at the 10th spot, with a score of 93.80 percent.

Anthony Salazar Arcayan from the Visayas State University – Baybay bested other 2,121 examinees who passed the examinations.

Arcayan gained a score of 96.90 percent.

See the photo below for the complete list of examinees who made it to the Top 10.

A total of 3,780 examinees took the test which was held last February, the PRC said in a press release.

Testing centers were held in Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Rosales, Tacloban and Zamboanga, it added.

