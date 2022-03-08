Discounted Deals await at bai Hotel Cebu’s CAFÉ bai

There’s no exception that we’ve all made resolutions this year that include eating less and eating healthier, well A+ for effort! But life is best lived with delicious food (in moderation of course) and if you’re in the mood for an indulgent adventure or have something to celebrate, bai Hotel Cebu‘s CAFÉ bai is here for you as they offer deals and promos starting this month of March.

Because birthdays deserve a celebration, and nothing says “party” more than unlimited food. Dine for FREE on your birth month when you bring along 4 full-paying adults or on your birth date when you bring along one (1) full-paying adult at CAFÉ bai.

Active bai Platinum members get 50% off for breakfast, lunch, or dinner buffet. Just present your bai Platinum Membership card and valid ID to avail of the discount. Please be reminded that only the bai Platinum Member can avail of the discount. Interested to become a member? Email them at [email protected].

The more the merrier they say. Time to call everyone to celebrate as they’re also offering discounts for big groups. Avail 20% off for 20-29 persons, 30% off for 30 – 39 persons, 40% off for 40-49 persons, and 50% off for 50 persons and up. Celebrate big, celebrate bai! Terms and conditions apply.

There’s always time to enjoy the good things in life, like dining unlimited food at CAFÉ bai. Senior Citizens and PWDs can avail of 50% off during the lunch buffet when they present their IDs when dining. Terms and conditions apply.

There’s just something about delicious food and unlimited dining that goes so well together and bai Hotel Cebu’s CAFÉ bai has proved that indeed, one of the many pleasures in life is this.

Here’s a treat for those who got extra jabs! Present your valid ID and your COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Card and avail yourself of 30% off at CAFÉ bai. Only the vaccine card owner can avail of the discount. Other terms and conditions apply.

They’re also on Eatigo where you can avail exclusive discounts for as low as 50% off. Reserve your tables through the app and just search for CAFÉ bai. Terms and conditions apply.

A reminder that promos cannot be combined with existing discounts during the same period. Discounts are not valid during holidays and blackout dates: Sinulog Weekend, Chinese New Year, Valentine’s Day, Holy Week, Easter Sunday, Mother’s and Father’s Day, 31st October (Halloween), December 24 and 25, December 31, and January 1. Prior table reservations are required. Other terms and conditions apply.

