IN PHOTOS: Heart Evangelista’s Paris 2.0 looks

Heart EvangelistCEBU CITY, Philippines— Heart Evangelista-Escudero is empowering women through fashion!

The celebrity is a tough act to follow. But it doesn’t mean she can’t inspire other ladies to look good and feel good in their own little way.

Heart has always been a fan of empowering women, especially when it comes to feeling good about themselves.

As we celebrate Women’s Month this March, let these ensembles worn by Heart in her trip back to Paris for the Paris Fashion Week inspire you to look and feel good.

She has attended the fashion shows for Dior, Balmain, Louis Vuitton, Isabel Marant, Hermes and had breakfast hosted by one of the world’s most-loved fashion magazines, Vogue.

This socialite may be out of reach to some but her elegance, grace, and her sense of fashion are truly something everyone can embody.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Heart inirampa ang swimsuit na nagkakahalaga ng P40K; nagpapatayo na ng beauty company

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy