Nico Bolzico pens touching Women’s Day message for wife Solenn and daughter Tili

CEBU, Philippines—Nico Bolzico greeted his wife, Solenn Heussaff, and daughter, Thylane “Tili” Katana, on International Women’s Day through a lengthy social media post on March 8, 2022.

Nico shared how important women are in everyone’s lives in a post he accompanied with a photo of Solenn and Tili hugging each other.

“Happy women’s day to all the mums, sisters, and daughters out there. Specially to the two in this picture, my two pillars and reason to wake up everyday, impossible to put in words how much I love them!

We should honor women every day, today is just a reminder for the rest of the year,” he wrote.

Nico, being his usual prank King, briefly explained one of the strongest strengths of the wives in the family.

“Women are the strongest and most dominant sex, we would be literally nothing without them; if you wanna test that strength, go and ask your wifezilla if you can go out with your friends the day of your anniversary… go try… so far no men made it back to share the results of testing that strength!,” Nico wrote.

