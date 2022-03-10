Seawater desalination plant in Bantayan completed

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Residents in Bantayan town in northern Cebu now have an additional source of fresh water supply.

The local government of Bantayan announced the construction of its seawater desalination plant in Barangay Luyongbaybay has been completed and is now ready to operate.

Officials of Bantayan also conducted a water tasting test on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, to ensure that the water sourced from the sea, and treated in the plant, is safe to use.

“Usa ka water tasting ang gipahigayon didto aron matilawan ang tubig nga gi proseso sa atong desalination plant,” the Municipality of Bantayan said in a post on social media.

The seawater desalination plant was established to provide an alternative source of freshwater supply to residents in Bantayan, particularly those from islet-barangays and areas that still do not have access to potable water.

“Gitinguha na usab ubos sa administrasyon ni Mayor (Arthur) Despi nga butangan na usab og mga tubo padulong sa mga kasikbit nga Barangay,” they added.

As part of an island group located approximately 140 kilometers northeast of Cebu City, surface water in Bantayan is scarce.

Most localities in Cebu tap surface water as their source of freshwater.

In a report from international environmental organization Mongabay, sustaining fresh water supply in Bantayan Island remains a challenge.

“When rain falls on Bantayan Island, the supply of fresh water rises. If the rains fail, it becomes scarcer,” portions of Mongabay’s report stated.

The municipality of Bantayan, as of 2020, has a population of roughly 86,200.

